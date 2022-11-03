Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

