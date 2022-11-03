Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
