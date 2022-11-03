Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €161.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €161.00 ($161.00) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($195.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €133.70 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($174.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded up €0.40 ($0.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €165.60 ($165.60). 83,497 shares of the company traded hands. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($116.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €155.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.63.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

