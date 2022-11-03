Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $6.16. Harsco shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 59,900 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 36.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

