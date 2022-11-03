Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Trading Up 9.8%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.38. 1,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HVT shares. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $508.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.22 million during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 33.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock valued at $717,400 over the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 38.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

