HC Wainwright Boosts Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target to $53.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ATNM opened at $14.41 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
