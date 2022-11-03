HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $230.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $213.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

