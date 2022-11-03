Head-To-Head Survey: Teradata (NYSE:TDC) vs. MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 4.41% 34.05% 5.79% MCX Technologies -105.18% -106.28% -80.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Teradata has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teradata and MCX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.92 billion 1.64 $147.00 million $0.73 41.12 MCX Technologies $750,000.00 0.84 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teradata and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradata currently has a consensus target price of $48.11, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Summary

Teradata beats MCX Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

