HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,572.00

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $49.01 million and approximately $12,572.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

