Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.03 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 198,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,046,787. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $343,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

