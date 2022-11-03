Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Price Hits $3.63

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00017899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.62 billion and approximately $74,755.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.79987373 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $57,933.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.