Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

