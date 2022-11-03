HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 9.4% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.35. 3,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 150,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $225,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

