Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 1,251,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

