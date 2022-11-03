Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

