Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $129.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

