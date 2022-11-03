HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $798.00 million-$805.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.33 million. HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of HireRight stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,067. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

