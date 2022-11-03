Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 930 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 930 ($10.75) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 925 ($10.69) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($12.08) to GBX 990 ($11.45) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,140 ($13.18) to GBX 1,200 ($13.87) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

