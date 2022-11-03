Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

