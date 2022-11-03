Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.03

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 78697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.