Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.03

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 78697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

(Get Rating)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.