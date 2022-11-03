Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Honeywell International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $201.01. 39,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,471. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

