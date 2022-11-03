Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Seaboard by 45.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,736.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

Get Rating

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

