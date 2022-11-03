Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 774 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,204.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

