Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 2.2 %

BATRA stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 over the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.