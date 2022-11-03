Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 641,153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,088 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

