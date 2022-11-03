Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after acquiring an additional 312,084 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
