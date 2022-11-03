Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 631.1% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 357,581 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGM stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0411 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

