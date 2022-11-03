Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $84,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

