Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($121.40) to £130 ($150.31) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

