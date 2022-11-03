Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alico worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alico by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of ALCO opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $237.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

