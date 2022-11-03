Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

HRZN stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 403,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,759. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.