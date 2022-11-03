Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

TWNK opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

