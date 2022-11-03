H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

