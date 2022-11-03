H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 87.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 78.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

