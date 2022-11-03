H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Downgraded by TheStreet

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.