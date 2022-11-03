HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.33.

Shares of HUBS traded up $29.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.34. 26,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

