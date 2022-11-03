Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €44.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($44.00) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting €46.64 ($46.64). 399,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

