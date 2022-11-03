Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $635.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $548.00 to $635.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.67.

HUM stock opened at $559.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $569.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.13.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

