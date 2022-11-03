Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 107,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

