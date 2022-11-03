Humankind Investments LLC Buys 523 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.47. 304,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,035. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

