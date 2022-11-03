Humankind Investments LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.22. 154,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,006. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

