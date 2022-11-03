Humankind Investments LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CI traded up $4.91 on Thursday, hitting $325.77. 103,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,344. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.95 and a 200 day moving average of $275.97. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $328.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

