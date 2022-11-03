Humankind Investments LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 179,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.