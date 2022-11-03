Huobi BTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $783.15 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $783.15 million and approximately $210,864.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $20,096.53 or 0.99720555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.44 or 0.31093043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

