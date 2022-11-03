Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $39.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00043181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.90 or 0.31119191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.