ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $277,846.30 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $277,846.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI stock opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $121.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in ICF International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ICF International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

