IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 4,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 432,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDYA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

