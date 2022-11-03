IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 4,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 432,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

IDYA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

