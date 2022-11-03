Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 52,822 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 819.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

