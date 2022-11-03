Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 3.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.