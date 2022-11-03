Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 16,950 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

