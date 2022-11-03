Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 51,914 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Incyte by 100.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $25,365,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

INCY opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

